Anglers gearing up for Paddlefish Season

Paddlefish
Paddlefish(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anglers from across the country are purchasing their tags in preparation for this year’s paddlefish snagging season.

Last year’s season was very short due to the coronavirus pandemic, a five-day catch-and-release period for residents. The season opens Saturday May 1 and snaggers will be out at the Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers to claim their prize.

“I think it will be a fairly fast year and good fishing, just less water for the fish to be in,” said paddlefisher Shane Anderson.

Northwestern North Dakota is a prime area for paddlefish, which is why it gets so much attention from out of state fishers.

“It’s something you can’t do most places. There’s select areas that have them, so it’s something that’s unique to our area,” said paddlefisher John Shunk.

Tags are available for purchase at stores in Williston, Trenton and Watford City.

Due to the low waters, the boat ramp will not be available at the Confluence.

Paddlefishing season is scheduled until May 21.

