A year later, the oil industry still recovering after prices dropped below zero

WILLISTON, N.D. - On April 20, 2020, the May contract for West Texas Intermediate Crude dropped from about $18 a barrel, closing at negative $37 a barrel, the first time in history oil closed below zero. It was the culmination of the industry trying to adjust to the diminishing demand of the pandemic. Workers soon found themselves out of jobs.

“Our customers’ wells were being shut down. Some of that was covid-related, some that was the price of oil. Nevertheless, we lost hundreds of wells and I was subsequently laid off,” said former oilfield worker Emmett Marshall

Due to many businesses being shut down and travel becoming non-existent, there was a glut in supply and America was running out of places to store crude oil.

“So much of the crude oil at that time was afloat. It was floating around the high seas on these super barges because we had such an oversupply of crude oil because we did not have the demand,” said Kathy Neset, the chair of the ND Petroleum Council.

Everyone, even those not directly related to the industry suffered from the loss of jobs.

“Wells getting shut in affected our business too, it affects all of us and it affects the whole town,” said John Kasmer of Kasmer and Aafedt Oil.

Fortunately, WTI’s drop below zero was short lived due to the market moving to the June contract the very next day. Today, the price has steadily climbed thanks to more states opening up for business and production has improved to pre-pandemic levels, however, drilling activity has yet to return, and some former workers are still looking for a suitable job.

“I had friends that were settled and semi-settled in the Williston area, and the vast majority of them have headed to the hills,” said Marshall.

WTI today is trading over $60 dollars a barrel, but the number of active drilling rigs in the state remains well below where it was in 2019 and 2020.

