Advertisement

A year later, the oil industry still recovering after prices dropped below zero

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - On April 20, 2020, the May contract for West Texas Intermediate Crude dropped from about $18 a barrel, closing at negative $37 a barrel, the first time in history oil closed below zero. It was the culmination of the industry trying to adjust to the diminishing demand of the pandemic. Workers soon found themselves out of jobs.

“Our customers’ wells were being shut down. Some of that was covid-related, some that was the price of oil. Nevertheless, we lost hundreds of wells and I was subsequently laid off,” said former oilfield worker Emmett Marshall

Due to many businesses being shut down and travel becoming non-existent, there was a glut in supply and America was running out of places to store crude oil.

“So much of the crude oil at that time was afloat. It was floating around the high seas on these super barges because we had such an oversupply of crude oil because we did not have the demand,” said Kathy Neset, the chair of the ND Petroleum Council.

Everyone, even those not directly related to the industry suffered from the loss of jobs.

“Wells getting shut in affected our business too, it affects all of us and it affects the whole town,” said John Kasmer of Kasmer and Aafedt Oil.

Fortunately, WTI’s drop below zero was short lived due to the market moving to the June contract the very next day. Today, the price has steadily climbed thanks to more states opening up for business and production has improved to pre-pandemic levels, however, drilling activity has yet to return, and some former workers are still looking for a suitable job.

“I had friends that were settled and semi-settled in the Williston area, and the vast majority of them have headed to the hills,” said Marshall.

WTI today is trading over $60 dollars a barrel, but the number of active drilling rigs in the state remains well below where it was in 2019 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
North Dakota employers are having a hard time filling jobs
During the 2011 flood, Garrison Dam released water at record levels and used the emergency...
Garrison Dam under review
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 8.2% rate; 243 positive; 3 deaths; 38.0% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Sanford POWER’s Pre-Combine prepares North Dakota athletes vying for college offers
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum to lift COVID-19 emergency declaration on April 30; vaccination efforts remain top priority
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.1% rate; 178 positive; 2 deaths; 38.5% 2x vaccinated
No right turn on red
No Right Turn on Red