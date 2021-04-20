Vision Zero ND Sober Ride program provides 800 rides in March

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road, Vision Zero officials have launched a program designed to do just that.

ND Sober Ride offers vouchers for ride-hailing services like Lyft, to help give people a sober ride home.

ND Sober Ride launched in early March to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and it provided 800 drivers with a ride home.

Vision Zero plans to provide ND Sober Ride for upcoming events and holidays and will eventually expand to smaller communities by involving taxis and other transportation services.

AAA-The Auto Club Group provided the initial $10,000 to fund $10 off Lyft rides, and after last month the program has $2,000 left, so DOT staff is looking for additional sponsors.

“Instead of always preaching to find that ride home or be the sober driver, designated sober driver, this gives people the option to have a solution before they even go out,” said NDDOT safety public information program manager Lauren Bjork.

Companies interested in sponsoring the program can find out more information on the Vision Zero website.

Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a patron may only use a code once per time period.

Codes will be advertised on the Vision Zero website when available.

