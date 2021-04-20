Advertisement

ND Lawmakers pass bill giving them more power with federal aid

North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota Legislature(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, North Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal aid through the CARES Act. While the dollars helped the state, cities and businesses get though the darkest days of the pandemic, lawmakers argued they should have more of a say in how the dollars were used.

Calls for a special session last summer didn’t prevail, but the Legislature came back with another approach by giving the state’s Budget Section, which is made of more than 40 lawmakers, more of a say.

Lawmakers passed a bill requiring their votes to approve large amounts of federal funds.

“I think had that power been in place over the last biennium, maybe some different results would’ve come out of that. It’s also important that if the decisions are big enough that the legislature have a chance to weigh in since many of us don’t have representation from our districts on Budget Section,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.

If the state receives a federal package worth less than $3 million, the Emergency Commission, which is made up of mostly executive branch officials, may approve its use without changes from lawmakers.

If the package is $3 million to $50 million, the Budget Section may approve and change where the dollars go.

If a federal aid package is worth more than $50 million, which could be coming in a few months in the form of President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan, the governor must call in all lawmakers for a special session.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has repeatedly said he doesn’t support bills that change the governor’s emergency powers. However, the bill passed both chambers with enough votes to override a possible veto.

Burgum signs "Stand Your Ground" Bill
