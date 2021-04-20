Minot moving forward with city hall relocation

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot continues to press forward with the city hall relocation project.

It was a need identified for the city in the years following the 2011 flood.

This old Wells Fargo Building will soon be home to Minot’s new City Hall.

“We’re starting to enter the schematic design phase, so we start laying out the interior of the building based on the feedback we’ve gotten from city departments,” said City Engineer Lance Meyer.

As for the old city hall that building will be taken over by the Minot Police Department.

“It will give us just a little more room to spread out and not be quite as packed in like we are now,” said Minot Police Department Chief John Klug.

Funds from the National Disaster Resilience program will pay for $7.75 million, and the remainder of the $12.8 million costs will come from the city.

Officials said the new facility will help streamline services that are currently spread out.

“We also want to make sure that the public has a good experience when they come and do business with us. We don’t want to have the citizens chasing all over town,” said Meyer.

Meyer also said the city plans to hold a community open house to gather public input on the project.

According to the city engineer, the design for the project will be completed this summer with the entire project scheduled for completion in early 2023.

