Minot leaders vote to change flag policy

The change specifically removes the sections for ceremonial, commemorative, or organizational...
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot City Leaders discussed the flag policy for the city Monday night and moved to restrict what flags can fly on local government property.

The issue started last year when the city agreed to fly the rainbow flag in commemoration of Pride Week. Since then the city has had to put other flags on hold and has now moved to ban them.

“I supported the flags that we have flown even though other citizens have found offense with that, but my fear is that we’re going to go down a slippery slope,” said Lisa Olson, Minot Alderman.

Only the United States, North Dakota, and Minot flags can be flown on city property, though lawmakers recommend someone starts a community flag pole for other flags.

“Find a space where the community can come together and celebrate each and every organization. We’re going to deal with the city property and the city land. Now it’s your turn to deal with some community land,” said Tom Ross, Minot Alderman.

It was one of several options presented to the council by the city manager. The list also included an idea for a free speech zone, or creating a “government speech” policy.

“So in a way it’s very strange for me cause I think every space is a free speech place, and it should be that way,” said Stephan Podrygula, Minot Alderman.

Alderwoman Carrie Evans, who was outspoken on the original issue, couldn’t be at the meeting. The council opted to keep going without her.

