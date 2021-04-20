Man with pending rape charges pleads not guilty to new allegations

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem man charged in two separate rape incidents pleaded not guilty Monday to recent charges.

Eighteen-year-old Bobby Hintz waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition.

According to court documents, a 14-year-old told Mandan police Hintz performed a sex act on her in January.

In October, Hintz was charged with GSI after he was accused of having sex with another 14-year-old multiple times.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A jury trial has been scheduled in both cases.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.