Man with pending rape charges pleads not guilty to new allegations
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem man charged in two separate rape incidents pleaded not guilty Monday to recent charges.
Eighteen-year-old Bobby Hintz waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition.
According to court documents, a 14-year-old told Mandan police Hintz performed a sex act on her in January.
In October, Hintz was charged with GSI after he was accused of having sex with another 14-year-old multiple times.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
A jury trial has been scheduled in both cases.
