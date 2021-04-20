Magic City welcomes new zoo director

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo has a new zoo director.

Jeff Bullock will be the new director of the Roosevelt Park Zoo. He has more than 35 years of experience.

Bullock graduated from the University of Florida and has been a professional fellow with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 1990.

He is also a member of the Zoo Conservation Outreach group.

Bullock replaces Becky Dewitz, who left the zoo last fall to direct a zoo in Sioux Falls.

This comes as the zoo will celebrate 100 years with a special community event in August.

