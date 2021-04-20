Liberty Flames take ACHA Women’s hockey title in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - The Liberty Flames completed their ACHA Women’s Div. I National Championship quest with a 3-1 win over the Lindenwood Lions in Monday night’s title game at Maysa Arena in Minot.

The Flames scored the first three goals, including two from Valeriia Manchak. Alexandra Smibert had the final tally and assisted on one of Manchak’s goals.

Lindenwood’s Kennedy Frank denied Liberty goaltender Kylie Mebs a shutout in the championship game by scoring with 1:26 left in the third period.

The 2021 title is Liberty’s third-straight crown, dating back to 2018 due to the 2020 Nationals COVID-19 cancellation.

