Garrison Dam under review

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly ten years ago, the Missouri River flooded after heavy rainfall in central and eastern Montana and snowmelt in the Rocky Mountains. Now, the U.S. Corps of Engineers is conducting a study on lasting complications caused by all that water.

During the 2011 flood, Garrison Dam released water at record levels and used the emergency spillway for the first time. This historic use uncovered issues with the drainage system and manhole covers.

“We did have [a manhole cover] come off during the 2011 flood during the spillway releases, which sent a lot of flow to the drainage system, which it cannot handle, so that it could lead to hydraulic jacking of the slab, basically the concrete becoming dislodged,” said David Beck U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Garrison chief technical support.

The spillway has 28 manhole covers that may compromise the dam’s safety as they corrode. But a drainage system is necessary.

“Seepage through a dam is very common, so you have to find ways to collect that seepage and control it so it doesn’t lead to a dam failure,” added Beck.

The Corps maintains the dam is safe in its present state.

“We’re talking about very rare events that could cause an issue to happen,” said Jeff Greenwald USACE Omaha District project manager.

The Corps is in the design phase of the study and is determining how to thicken concrete or replace manhole covers to prevent issues down the road.

So far, the Garrison Dam safety study has not revealed any unforeseen issues.

The study is expected to be completed in 2022.

