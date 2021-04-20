County by County, April 19, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County segment, Your News Leader is looking at fun events for the kids this summer, spring cleaning, power outages, and a new possible job opportunity.

In Minot, Youth Registration Day for the Minot Park District is coming up.

On April 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. you can sign up your kids for tennis, art, fitness, baseball, softball, t-ball and pool passes.

Many of the activities will have a one-time fee of $15 and start on June 14.

If you cannot register in person head over to minotparks.com for online information.

Some residents in Velva may experience some power outages Tuesday.

The power outages should last one to three hours and affect residents near the Riverside Drive area.

This will include: the 500 block of 4th Street W, the 400 block of Riverside Drive, and the 400 block of 5th Avenue W.

The City of Devils Lake is about to start their spring cleaning.

For residents in Area 1, which spans the northeast part of the city, spring cleaning begins April 26 with the pick-up starting at 7:00 a.m.

Houses with a residential utility garbage and account can put out about roughly two loads of trash that will be picked up by the city.

Items like carpet, mattresses, toys, furniture, construction debris is all acceptable. The other areas will follow in the upcoming weeks.

The City of Bowbells is looking for EMT’s.

Bowbells ambulance will host an EMT class in the fall.

If you are already a registered EMT contact 701-377-2927 for information on joining their ambulance crew.

You can also register for the class at the same number.

