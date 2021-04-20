Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., put his signature on one of the most-debated bills this session: the “Stand Your Ground” bill.

Under the new law, gun owners can turn to deadly force as a first line of defense when protecting their property or themselves anywhere they are legally allowed to carry a firearm.

North Dakota joins nearly 40 other states with similar laws.

In a tweet, Burgum wrote, “We’ll always protect our 2nd Amendment rights and our state’s constitutional right ‘to keep and bear arms for the defense of their person, family, property, and the state.’”

Advocates for the bill said the current Castle Doctrine, which allows deadly force only within one’s home, didn’t go far enough in self-defense rights; arguing attempting to stop an aggressor by following a list of deterrents first was insufficient.

However, the opposition said the bill was just meant to sell more guns and has the possibility of making dangerous situations deadly.

