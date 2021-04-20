Advertisement

Bismarck fourth-grader tackles auto immune disorder with courage

The University of Mary volleyball team invited 10-year-old Lydia Artlip to their practice. They wanted to help her volleyball game.(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lydia Artlip is a pretty typical 10-year-old. She loves sports, cats and cheeseburgers.

But there’s one thing that sets her apart from other girls her age.

Lydia has an autoimmune disorder called alopecia, which causes hair loss. But Lydia isn’t letting that stop her. In fact, her hair loss has made her braver than ever before.

Lydia Artlip is soaking up every second of this volleyball practice.

“I feel special,” she said.

The University of Mary volleyball team invited the 10-year-old to their practice. They wanted to help her volleyball game.

“I learned how to overhand serve better,” Lydia said after practice.

And they also wanted to learn more about alopecia.

“It’s a condition where her body attacks her hair follicles, and they fall out. She’s perfectly healthy. She just doesn’t have hair,” explained Lydia’s mom, Melissa.

Lydia’s mom first noticed a bald spot on her daughter’s head last August. A trip to the doctor led to her diagnosis; within six months, Lydia’s hair was nearly all gone.

“It actually isn’t that bad,” Lydia said with a shrug.

Lydia has embraced her new look.

“Showers are shorter and you don’t have to worry about doing your hair in the morning,” she said.

“I’m blown away by her courage,” remarked her mom.

Lydia knew right away she didn’t want to wear a wig; they were uncomfortable and itchy. And she says her bald head has been a good conversation starter and helped her raise awareness about alopecia.

“I’m not sick. This is not cancer or anything,” she said.

Lydia’s hair may grow back someday, or it may not. Either way, Lydia won’t let her hair, or lack of it, define her. Because when this girl decides she’s going to do something, whether that’s hitting the volleyball or educating others about alopecia, nothing will stop her.

Lydia’s mom says alopecia is often triggered by stress. She says looking back, the transition to online school last spring was a stressful time for her and that could be what caused it.

