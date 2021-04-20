6th Annual Boxers & Beer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The sixth annual Boxers and Beers charity event to benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation is coming up in a little over a week and we’re happy to have a couple of guests to tell us all about it.

Sara Kelsch is the Marketing Director at Bismarck Cancer Center and Heather Nelson is the Marketing and Community Events Coordinator at McQuade Distributing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.