United Way accepting project applications for Day of Caring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Way’s Day of Caring is intended to connect volunteers with those in need in the community. The Day of Caring is in August, but they’re accepting applications for service projects now.

Bridging the Dental Gap, a nonprofit providing dental care in Bismarck, was in desperate need of some building upgrades last year.

“When the volunteers showed up that morning, there was more than what we thought, so we were able to paint the entire inside of our clinic that day,” said Tammy King, executive director of Bridging the Dental Gap.

That day was United Way’s Day of Caring. Tammy King said it made all the difference.

“I don’t know if we would have gotten any of the changes from the past two years done without Day of caring,” said King.

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is seeking applications for service projects for organizations like Bridging the Gap.

“We want to come in and connect them to volunteers so that they can then use their time instead to serve vulnerable populations and give back to the community in that way,” said Sydney Trottier, program manager with Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.

Last year’s event was scaled down due to the pandemic, but organizers hope to have this year’s event, scheduled for August 11th, back up to full scale of 75 projects and 1,300 volunteers.

“The volunteers that work that day, that saves that nonprofit a huge ton of money. Communitywide, that’s saved over $300,000,” said Trottier.

King said the Day of Caring is the perfect opportunity for nonprofits to get the help they need.

If your organization is interested in receiving help on this year’s Day of Caring, you can find the information to submit your project at https://www.msaunitedway.org/doc.

Applications are due by April 30.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.