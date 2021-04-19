Suspect located in fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities said they have located the suspect in a hit-and-run incident Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a seven-year-old child.

Investigators said they located Joshua Forschen, the driver of a vehicle they said struck the victim around 4:45 p.m. Saturday while headed north on Highway 281.

Rolette County prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Forschen Monday morning.

After striking the victim, investigators said Forschen entered a ditch and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Trinity Hospital where they later died.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

Forschen was wanted on warrants for manslaughter and hit and run involving death of victim, both B-felonies that each carry a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office said they also located a second person, Elizabeth Falcon, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.

The investigations is still ongoing.

