Advertisement

Suspect located in fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County

(MGN)
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities said they have located the suspect in a hit-and-run incident Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a seven-year-old child.

Investigators said they located Joshua Forschen, the driver of a vehicle they said struck the victim around 4:45 p.m. Saturday while headed north on Highway 281.

Rolette County prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Forschen Monday morning.

After striking the victim, investigators said Forschen entered a ditch and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Trinity Hospital where they later died.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

Forschen was wanted on warrants for manslaughter and hit and run involving death of victim, both B-felonies that each carry a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office said they also located a second person, Elizabeth Falcon, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.

The investigations is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into home in Bismarck
Woman sent to the hospital after car crashes into home in Bismarck
7-year-old Dunseith girl killed in hit-and-run
Milk truck rolls over
Grand Forks man injured after falling asleep behind the wheel
Rare white Bison near Belcourt
Selfridge rancher gives Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa a rare 1 in 10-million white bison
Maddisen Flemmer
Mandan Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Latest News

North Dakota Legislature vote
N.D. Legislature passes Online Raffle Bill
Native American Tribal history education bill
Native American Education Bill going to Burgum’s desk
Winning Your Life Battles
National Infertility Awareness Week
National Infertility Awareness Week
Winning Your Life Battles