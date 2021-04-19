New Salem man pleads not guilty to accused rape
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 27-year-old man accused of raping a 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to two charges on Monday.
Alexander Stump-Milam waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Morton County deputies say Stump-Milam provided alcohol to minors while they were babysitting his child in March.
According to the affidavit, a friend walked in on Stump-Milam having sex with the unconscious victim in a bedroom.
A jury trial has been scheduled for August.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.