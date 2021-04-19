Advertisement

N.D. Legislature passes Online Raffle Bill

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature narrowly passed a bill allowing raffle tickets to be sold online.

Lawmakers debated at length whether players should be allowed to use credit cards to purchase tickets.

Many were opposed to using credit cards at all, but the bill passed with a cap of $1,500 per card, per week.

“This is a really reckless way of going about this. This is a recipe for disaster to get people in serious gambling debt,” said Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot.

Supporters said it’s meant to help fundraisers.

According to lawmakers, this would apply to the state’s 318 licensed charitable organizations.

The bill passed the House on Monday morning by three votes. Later that afternoon, it passed the Senate with a one-vote margin.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., will receive the bill for approval or veto in the coming days.

