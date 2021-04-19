Native American Education Bill going to Burgum’s desk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With overwhelming support from both parties in both chambers, the North Dakota State Legislature passed a bill requiring Native American history be taught in schools.

The courses will be incorporated into elementary social studies classes and high school U.S. history classes.

Proponents hope learning about the tribes that live in North Dakota will help build stronger communities and understanding for one another.

“We’re so overwhelmed with gratitude and thanks for supporters throughout the state. So, it’s a really good day,” Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, said.

The bill now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., desk for signing.

If signed, it will take effect in 2025.

