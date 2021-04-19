Advertisement

Man convicted of murdering family scheduled to appear in court in June

Michael Neugebauer
Michael Neugebauer(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the North Dakota Supreme Court reversed a district court decision, a man convicted of murdering his family will appear in court for a motion to reduce his sentence.

A motion hearing is scheduled for June 7 for 44-year-old Michael Neugebauer, who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering four family members.

In October 2020, the district court denied a hearing for Neugebauer’s motion for a reduced sentence.

Neugebauer and his attorney’s appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court stating the district court denied the hearing without hearing oral arguments first.

The Supreme Court sided with Neugebauer and ordered the district court to hear his motion.

