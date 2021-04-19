Legislature passes “Virtual Schools” Bill

Advertisement

North Dakota lawmakers are sending a bill to make virtual learning a permanent option for...
North Dakota lawmakers are sending a bill to make virtual learning a permanent option for students to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Apr. 19, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Schools across the state saw numerous changes over the past year. But where some changes were temporary, others are becoming permanent.

North Dakota lawmakers are sending a bill to make virtual learning a permanent option for students to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

It not only applies to making up school days because of weather, it allows for virtual presence to count toward their yearly school hour requirements.

Lawmakers said it’s meant to give students and schools another tool in the toolbelt and make education more accommodating to individual needs.

It passed both chambers without a single “nay” vote.

