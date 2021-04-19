Intervention Fridays: The newest change for Williston High School

WILLISTON, N.D. - It’s no secret that teaching and learning is a difficult job. With the move to distance and hybrid learning, it’s been tougher for most. When Williston returned to all-day, in-person learning in January, they introduced a change to the school week: Intervention Fridays.

Intervention Fridays has been an idea that’s been talked about for a while, but because of COVID it was executed.

The plan was to have everyone come in four days a week for classes, then on Friday, those who need extra help can come in and get additional teaching.

It provides a more personal experience and has been a big help to students who have had a tough time.

“I get so much work done just coming in for 35 minutes,” said freshman Keaton Teller.

“I take advantage of it, whether or not I’m failing a class. I like to come just to make sure I’m not behind and getting the help I need,” said freshman Savanna Rawluk.

The benefits aren’t just for those struggling with classes. Intervention Fridays has worked out well for activities and those focusing on the next step after high school.

“There’s a lot of different things that we can do academically, socially, and career-focused on a Friday that we couldn’t do during the regular work week,” said Career Development Coordinator Haley Jeannotte.

For teachers, the smaller class sizes give them a chance to bond with their pupils.

“My favorite part is that I get to spend the day a little more one-on-one with fewer kids and build those relationships with those kids a lot better,” said Erik Jorgenson, the head of the math department.

There’s no guarantee intervention Fridays will come back next year, but students like Keaton Teller and Savanna Rawluk say they hope to see it again, as it has been a big help.

Intervention Fridays is not a perfect system. There are some that feel it takes away precious class time. Whether or not it returns next year will depend on the Williston Basin School District #7 when they take up the question at a future board meeting.

