Hettinger students broadcast weekly news segment

HETTINGER, N.D. – What started as a necessity has grown into something much more at Hettinger High School.

The school began live streaming events because of the pandemic and limits on crowd size.

Now students have taken that a step further and are producing a weekly newscast.

Every Monday morning, you’ll find a group of Hettinger students sharing the news of the week.

Senior Sidra Sadowski anchors the weekly newscast, called The HPS Upload.

“I really enjoy presenting information to others as the anchor,” Sadowski said.

Eva Gjermundson prefers to be behind the scenes. As a member of the Stream Team, she makes sure the live feeds go smoothly.

“It’s just keeping track of scores, and everything the viewers need to know,” said Gjermundson.

Besides their weekly newscast, these students also livestream school events, from high school sports to elementary games and even board meetings.

“It just keeps expanding and we’re doing more and more stuff with it,” said Sadowski.

Their supervisor says he’s got even more ideas up his sleeve.

“I kind of want to turn this into our own little mini- ESPN so whenever there’s a game here whether it’s elementary or all the way up to high school. Our goal is to have multiple camera angles, sports commentators, the whole nine yards,” explained program supervisor Joel Janikowski.

Students get paid for working the live stream events, but the news is all volunteer; students do that on their own time, but there are plans to offer The HPS Upload as a class for credit.

“It’s kind of turning out to be a skill building program essentially giving kids an opportunity to do something completely different for a rural community,” added Janikowski.

Skills developed here at Hettinger High School that will help them no matter where life takes them after graduation.

You can watch the HPS Upload on You Tube and on the Hettinger Public School website, hettinger.k12.nd.us.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.