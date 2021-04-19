MINOT, N.D. – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Domestic Violence Crisis Center and several organizations are coming together to raise money and share the importance of consent.

The DVCC has partnered with Prairie Sky Breads for a “Dine to Donate” and are also doing a week-long “Walk a Mile” event.

Through April 24, you can register online and walk a mile through Roosevelt Park at any time.

All the proceeds go back to the center, which helps survivors of sexual violence and helps show that their voices matter.

“It’s one of those things that carry so much shame for victims, and they do nothing to encourage it or anything like that. It’s something that is really difficult to prosecute. Not a lot of offenders are held accountable for it,” said Jill McDonald, the executive director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

The center also partnered with the Minot Minotauros to auction off special teal jerseys the team’s worn for recent games. The team raised more than $6,000 for the center and its services.

“We took our guys to the walk-a-mile event so that it’s not just a jersey they are wearing but that they learn about the causes. Part of the culture we built here is that not all guys are from the community but once they are here they are part of the community,” said Ken Oda with the Minot Minotauros.

The team will also have a teddy bear toss during the last home games in May.

Anyone can bring in a new or gently used teddy bear to toss on the ice, which will then go to the crisis center and the Minot Police Department for child victims.

