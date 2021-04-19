Advertisement

Effort underway to collect names of ND Purple Heart recipients

Purple Heart Project
Purple Heart Project(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – A Bottineau woman is looking to collect the names of Purple Heart recipients from the state of North Dakota.

Lois Schaefer’s father Everett Solper received the honor following his service to the country in World War II.

Now Schaefer wants to submit North Dakotans who have done the same to the National Purple Heart Wall of Honor in New York.

So far she has submitted more than 2,000 names to their database.

“Of the two million hearts that have been awarded since 1952, they only have about 10,000 in their database which will be about 10 or 12 percent. And so I told them I said I will help you get as many North Dakota recipients as I can,” said Schaefer.

If you or someone you know in the state have received a purple heart award contact please contact Schaefer at loeyanns@outlook.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into home in Bismarck
Woman sent to the hospital after car crashes into home in Bismarck
7-year-old Dunseith girl killed in hit-and-run
Milk truck rolls over
Grand Forks man injured after falling asleep behind the wheel
Suspect located in fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County
Rare white Bison near Belcourt
Selfridge rancher gives Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa a rare 1 in 10-million white bison

Latest News

Minot City Hall
Minot moving forward with city hall relocation
County by County, April 19, 2021
Vision Zero ND Sober Ride program provides 800 rides in March
Rick Feltner
Minot International Airport Director Rick Feltner to retire
Bobby Hintz
Man with pending rape charges pleads not guilty to new allegations