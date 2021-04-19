DAPL deadlines bring the case closer to a final decision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On April 9, the Army Corps of Engineers decided not to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline as they continue a second environmental review of it. However, Judge James Boasberg, who has shut down the pipeline before, is waiting before making his decision on injunctions.

The deadline for Dakota Access to submit additional information to the courts was Monday, April 19.

After a conference on the status of the pipeline April 9, Energy Transfer, the Amy Corps and the state wanted more time to file new reports on what kind of impact shutting down the pipeline would make. The dialog from the status conference regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline was not good for the oil industry.

“The tone was not very positive, I have to say that,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

So Energy Transfer, the company who built the pipeline, the MHA Nation, which uses the pipeline to transport their oil, and state leaders have spent the last 10 days looking for ways to persuade the court otherwise.

“All three parties are looking at ways to raise the bar, step up the game, and try to change the dynamic of where that thing’s headed,” said Helms.

Helms added Energy Transfer is also requesting a full hearing, instead of a decision by just one justice.

However, those in opposition said the pipeline must be shut down because it’s operating illegally, since the water crossing permit was revoked by a federal appeals court.

“The pipeline can continue to reap the benefits of what it’s doing while putting the risk on the backs of the tribe. And that is a continuation of a terrible pattern in history,” said Earth Justice Attorney representing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Jan Hasselman. After today’s deadline, another deadline is just around the corner.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will have until the end of this week to decide whether or not they want to respond. After more information and potential responses are gathered, then Judge Boasberg can rule on whether or not he’ll place an injunction on the pipeline, effectively stopping its operation.

