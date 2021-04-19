Advertisement

Burgum to decide on Dept. Health and Human Services merger

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota may soon merge the departments of Health and Human Services, because both chambers passed the bill.

In the coming days, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., will decide whether to combine two of the most relied-on agencies over the past 14 months.

The Senate passed the legislation by just one vote, and the House followed with a more comfortable 68-25 result.

If signed by Burgum, the Department of Health would be absorbed by Human Services by September 2022 without losing any full-time staff.

The majority of lawmakers believe the two agencies have similar, but sometimes conflicting or redundant, functions. They hope combining the two will make the initiatives more efficient.

According to a state study, the merger won’t cause any additional costs or savings.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into home in Bismarck
Woman sent to the hospital after car crashes into home in Bismarck
7-year-old Dunseith girl killed in hit-and-run
Milk truck rolls over
Grand Forks man injured after falling asleep behind the wheel
Rare white Bison near Belcourt
Selfridge rancher gives Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa a rare 1 in 10-million white bison
Maddisen Flemmer
Mandan Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Latest News

Alexander Stump-Milam
New Salem man pleads not guilty to accused rape
Suspect located in fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County
Gov. Doug Burgum Bill Signing
New law assists families of fallen first responders
North Dakota lawmakers are sending a bill to make virtual learning a permanent option for...
Legislature passes “Virtual Schools” Bill