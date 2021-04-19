Burgum to decide on Dept. Health and Human Services merger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota may soon merge the departments of Health and Human Services, because both chambers passed the bill.

In the coming days, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., will decide whether to combine two of the most relied-on agencies over the past 14 months.

The Senate passed the legislation by just one vote, and the House followed with a more comfortable 68-25 result.

If signed by Burgum, the Department of Health would be absorbed by Human Services by September 2022 without losing any full-time staff.

The majority of lawmakers believe the two agencies have similar, but sometimes conflicting or redundant, functions. They hope combining the two will make the initiatives more efficient.

According to a state study, the merger won’t cause any additional costs or savings.

