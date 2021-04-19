Advertisement

Bismarck man arrested for assaulting police officers

Malon Phillips
Malon Phillips(kfyr)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of attacking police officers has been arrested.

Bismarck Police said they responded to the Sahara Club inside the Gateway Mall on April 18 for a loud noise complaint.

Police arrived on scene around 2 a.m. and spoke to the club operator about being open past the statutory closing time of 1 a.m.

Police say while they were speaking with the operator 34-year-old Malon Phillips pushed one of the officers, pushed another to the ground and charged at a third. Philips continued to fight with officers until he was eventually detained.

One officer sustained a head injury and minor cuts.  Both the officer and Philips were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.

Philips was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Assault on a Peace Officer and transported to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

Additional charges are pending with the Bismarck City Attorney.

