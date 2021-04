BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One woman was injured after a car crashed into a house in Bismarck early Sunday morning. Bismarck Police said they were called to north 9th Street and east Avenue C around 1:15.

The driver was taken to the hospital for arm and leg injuries. No one was arrested and the crash is under investigation.

