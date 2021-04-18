UND to return to play in postseason against Missouri State

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFYR)- NDSU won’t be the only team from North Dakota to make the postseason as the Fighting Hawks are also in the FCS playoffs.

UND will meet up with Missouri State in the opening round.

It’s the 3rd time all-time that the teams have met on the gridiron, with each team picking up a win.

Kick-off is set for 3 PM on Saturday.

