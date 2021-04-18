Advertisement

UND to return to play in postseason against Missouri State

Sports - UND Football Training Camp Update
Sports - UND Football Training Camp Update
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFYR)- NDSU won’t be the only team from North Dakota to make the postseason as the Fighting Hawks are also in the FCS playoffs.

UND will meet up with Missouri State in the opening round.

It’s the 3rd time all-time that the teams have met on the gridiron, with each team picking up a win.

Kick-off is set for 3 PM on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader cited for driving under the influence
Maddisen Flemmer
Mandan Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 4.7% daily rate; 4,133 tests, 142 positive, 1 death
NDSU football
SDSU upsets NDSU 27 to 17 to snap Bison’s 32 game home winning streak
North Dakota fishing
North Dakota fishing licenses

Latest News

Rare white Bison near Belcourt
Selfridge rancher gives Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa a rare 1 in 10-million white bison
Car crashes into home in Bismarck
Woman sent to the hospital after car crashes into home in Bismarck
Youth Advisory Board
New Department of Health Youth Advisory Board's first meeting goes well
The Bison Football team
NDSU will host playoff game