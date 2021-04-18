Sunday: 4.4% daily rate; 1,686 tests, 58 positive, 0 deaths
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.41%* Sunday. There are 35 currently hospitalized due to COVID, 4 in the ICU. Out of 1,686 tests, 58 were positive. There were no new deaths (1479 total). 1,059 active cases.
Burleigh - 8
Cass - 20
Grand Forks - 13
Morton - 7
Ward - 2
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
