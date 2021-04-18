Sunday: 4.4% daily rate; 1,686 tests, 58 positive, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.41%* Sunday. There are 35 currently hospitalized due to COVID, 4 in the ICU. Out of 1,686 tests, 58 were positive. There were no new deaths (1479 total). 1,059 active cases.

Burleigh - 8

Cass - 20

Grand Forks - 13

Morton - 7

Ward - 2

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

