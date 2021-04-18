Advertisement

ND State Hospital looking to fill various positions

Registration is not required
Registration is not required(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Hospital is planning to host job interview fairs throughout the month in hopes of filling various health care-related positions.

The hospital provides specialized inpatient and residential care to those suffering from mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

They are looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and more.

Open interviews will be held on April 19 and April 26 from 2 to 6 p.m.. at the hospital site.

Registration is not required.

Those who want more information should visit the state public careers website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader cited for driving under the influence
Maddisen Flemmer
Mandan Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 4.7% daily rate; 4,133 tests, 142 positive, 1 death
Car crashes into home in Bismarck
Woman sent to the hospital after car crashes into home in Bismarck
North Dakota fishing
North Dakota fishing licenses

Latest News

7-year-old Dunseith girl killed in hit-and-run
White buffalo
White buffalo
Adopt an Airman program
Adopt an Airman program expanding
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Minot Symphony Orchestra to hold final show of the season