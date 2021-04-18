ND State Hospital looking to fill various positions

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Hospital is planning to host job interview fairs throughout the month in hopes of filling various health care-related positions.

The hospital provides specialized inpatient and residential care to those suffering from mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

They are looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and more.

Open interviews will be held on April 19 and April 26 from 2 to 6 p.m.. at the hospital site.

Registration is not required.

Those who want more information should visit the state public careers website.

