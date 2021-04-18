Minot Symphony Orchestra to hold final show of the season

MINOT, N.D. – After a unique year during COVID-19, the Minot Symphony Orchestra is inviting the public to watch or stream their final concert of the season.

The orchestra will be presenting its 95th season finale live on Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Anyone attending in person will be socially distanced and required to wear a mask at all times. A live stream option will also be available.

Tickets are available now online here.

