Grand Forks man injured after falling asleep behind the wheel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Grand Forks man was injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi in Stutsman County Sunday morning.

Troopers said the 27-year-old was traveling south on Highway 52 near mile marker 251, hauling a load of dairy milk when he fell asleep causing the semi to roll into a ditch.

The driver was transported to the hospital and was charged with care required.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.