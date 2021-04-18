Advertisement

Grand Forks man injured after falling asleep behind the wheel

Milk truck rolls over
Milk truck rolls over(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Grand Forks man was injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi in Stutsman County Sunday morning.

Troopers said the 27-year-old was traveling south on Highway 52 near mile marker 251, hauling a load of dairy milk when he fell asleep causing the semi to roll into a ditch.

The driver was transported to the hospital and was charged with care required.

