Friends of the Rail Bridge get more time to advocate for bridge conversion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In recent months, the city of Bismarck, the city of Mandan, Burleigh county, and Morton county have all rejected a proposal by the Friends of the Rail Bridge to form a Public-Private Partnership as a necessary step in saving the BNSF Rail Bridge that stretches between Bismarck and Mandan.

Now the F.O.R.B. group is asking the Bismarck Park District Board to support their cause to turn the bridge into a pedestrian path after a new rail bridge is constructed.

“By voting no, it doesn’t necessarily mean we don’t love the bridge, it just means that as a park district, this is something we cannot take on,” Bismarck Park District Board president Julie Jeske said at the Park Board Meeting.

The Park District Board voted to table the item for up to 6 months, which gives the FORB group time to advocate for their cause.

BNSF Railway, who owns the bridge, and the US Coast Guard, who has final say in the matter, continue to wait for the next steps.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.