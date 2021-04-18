Advertisement

New Department of Health Youth Advisory Board's first meeting goes well

Youth Advisory Board
Youth Advisory Board
By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The department of health’s new Youth Advisory Board met for the first-time last month virtually.

Thirty-five North Dakota Youth ages 15 to 21 plan, implement and advise on meaningful projects and topics to improve the health of the state’s young people.

At their first meeting, they discussed potential projects with the Maternal Child Health program, gave feedback on brochures from the HIV and STD program and began the election process for a co-chair of the board.

“They were all very engaged and communicating and it was so refreshing, to be honest with you. I think this is going to be an amazing group of youth that’s going to do some really great things for the health of North Dakotans,” said NDDoH Health Equity Director Krissie Guerard.

Looking ahead, the board will also be receiving some COVID funding to do a youth lead project around COVID-19.

They will meet every other month for now virtually.

