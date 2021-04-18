Advertisement

Adopt an Airman program expanding

Adopt an Airman program
Adopt an Airman program(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base is expanding its “Adopt an Airman” program.

Through this program, newly-stationed airmen would spend the holidays with a family from the base or in Minot to help get better connected with the community and have those friendly relationships.

With COVID-19 restrictions and quarantining, many of the airmen were left feeling isolated.

The need for more connection sparked the expansion of the program and now families from Minot can adopt an airman and show them the fun around the city.

“They’ve never lived in a country setting or more of a rural setting. So it’s a great way getting them to embrace this new lifestyle, welcoming them to the community, and then they can find things within Minot to do,” said Senior Master Sgt. Miranda Minshew, Career Assistance advisor.

As of this week, the base has at least six airmen signed up for the program.

If you are interested in becoming a host family, head over to the Minot Area Chamber EDC website for an application.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader cited for driving under the influence
Maddisen Flemmer
Mandan Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 4.7% daily rate; 4,133 tests, 142 positive, 1 death
Car crashes into home in Bismarck
Woman sent to the hospital after car crashes into home in Bismarck
North Dakota fishing
North Dakota fishing licenses

Latest News

7-year-old Dunseith girl killed in hit-and-run
White buffalo
White buffalo
Registration is not required
ND State Hospital looking to fill various positions
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Minot Symphony Orchestra to hold final show of the season