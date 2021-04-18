Adopt an Airman program expanding

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base is expanding its “Adopt an Airman” program.

Through this program, newly-stationed airmen would spend the holidays with a family from the base or in Minot to help get better connected with the community and have those friendly relationships.

With COVID-19 restrictions and quarantining, many of the airmen were left feeling isolated.

The need for more connection sparked the expansion of the program and now families from Minot can adopt an airman and show them the fun around the city.

“They’ve never lived in a country setting or more of a rural setting. So it’s a great way getting them to embrace this new lifestyle, welcoming them to the community, and then they can find things within Minot to do,” said Senior Master Sgt. Miranda Minshew, Career Assistance advisor.

As of this week, the base has at least six airmen signed up for the program.

If you are interested in becoming a host family, head over to the Minot Area Chamber EDC website for an application.

