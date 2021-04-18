Advertisement

7-year-old Dunseith girl killed in hit-and-run

(Associated Press)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 7-year-old girl from Dunseith is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver of a car was travelling north on US Highway 281 in Dunseith and struck the girl as she was crossing the road.

Troopers said the driver then drove into the ditch before driving away from the scene.

The girl was flown to Trinity Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers said they are still searching for the driver, and the crash remains under investigation.

