BELCOURT, N.D. – Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue is holding a free dog and cat clinic on Saturday.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day and offers dog tags, deworming and a few vaccinations for your pet. It will be held in the parking lot of the Belcourt Fitness Center.

More information can be found on the rescue’s Facebook page.

