Study to expand the Capitol Building

Capitol Building study
Capitol Building study(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic forced many to rethink workplaces. And so did North Dakota lawmakers.

After millions of dollars were used to renovate the inside and outside of the Capitol Building, legislators aren’t stopping oncoming changes.

The legislature has mandated a study on the special needs of committee rooms, possible expansions of the building to accommodate growing needs, and potential upgrades to stay compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We’ve noticed some places where we could potentially become more efficient and more functional, and that’s what this study is hoping to address. We need to look at renovating committee rooms. Do we need to look at restroom situations?” Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, said.

Lawmakers recently approved $750,000 to improve handicap accessibility around the campus.

