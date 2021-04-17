Advertisement

State health leaders say variants would decline with vaccination

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State health leaders said there are now three coronavirus variants in North Dakota and they’re contributing to a spike in case numbers.

The most common variant in the state is the UK variant, which health professionals say is 50% more transmissible. The other two variants, deemed the California and the South African variant are about 25% more transmissible than the original virus. But state health leaders said there is a way to keep to variant spread at bay.

“I think the tool that we have in front of us that will help prevent the spread of variants is the vaccine because if we can get people vaccinated so that they’re less likely to be infected and less likely to transmit, I think that’s really the key,” said State Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger.

Kruger said not only do the vaccines slow done transmissible encounters, but they also help to prevent against more serious disease from COVID-19.

