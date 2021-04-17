Advertisement

SDSU upsets NDSU 27 to 17 to snap Bison’s 32 game home winning streak

NDSU football
NDSU football
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The NDSU football team would end their regular season on Saturday with a loss as they fell to South Dakota State 27 to 17.

The Jackrabbit run game was a problem for the Bison as they accounted for 305 yards rushing on the day.

The dagger came late in the 4th quarter when Isaiah Davis would run in a 5 yard rushing touchdown to put the game away.

The Bison will learn their postseason fate on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.8% rate; 179 positive; 3 deaths; 36.8% 2x vaccinated
Scott Warzecha
Former Mandan police officer accused of recording minor pleads guilty
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 4.7% daily rate; 4,133 tests, 142 positive, 1 death
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Brothers amplify positivity in their community
Brothers amplify positivity in their community

Latest News

North Dakota fishing
North Dakota fishing licenses
COVID-19 vaccine
State health leaders say variants would decline with vaccination
Capitol Building study
Study to expand the Capitol Building
North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader cited for driving under the influence