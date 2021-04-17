SDSU upsets NDSU 27 to 17 to snap Bison’s 32 game home winning streak
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The NDSU football team would end their regular season on Saturday with a loss as they fell to South Dakota State 27 to 17.
The Jackrabbit run game was a problem for the Bison as they accounted for 305 yards rushing on the day.
The dagger came late in the 4th quarter when Isaiah Davis would run in a 5 yard rushing touchdown to put the game away.
The Bison will learn their postseason fate on Sunday.
