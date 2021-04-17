Saturday: 4.7% daily rate; 4,133 tests, 142 positive, 1 death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.67%* Saturday. There are 35 currently hospitalized due to COVID, 4 in the ICU. Out of 4,133 tests, 142 were positive. There was 1 new death (1479 total). 1,173 active cases.
Burleigh - 21
Cass - 37
Grand Forks - 11
Morton - 12
Ward - 4
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’
