North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader cited for driving under the influence

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser has been cited for driving under the influence.

Louser issued a statement Saturday saying the highway patrol pulled him over in Bismarck late Thursday or early Friday, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Louser, a 49-year-old Republican from Minot, apologized in the statement and said he’s taking “the necessary next steps including an evaluation process.” He promised nothing like this will happen again.

A message The Associated Press left with the North Dakota Highway Patrol seeking more details wasn’t immediately returned.

Louser has served as assistant House majority leader since 2018. He helps lead floor sessions. He helped run the 8 a.m. House session on Friday but a substitute filled in for him during an afternoon session.

