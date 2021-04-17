North Dakota fishing licenses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The most dedicated anglers are already out on the water.

The rest of you should know it’s time to get a new fishing license. There will be plenty of fishing opportunities for seasoned or new anglers to this year.

“2021 fishing prospects are good to very good probably throughout the state. The Big Three, Lake Sakakawea, Lake Oahe and Missouri River and Devils Lake. And that’s mainly a walleye fishery, that’s what people are most interested in. Things look really more of the same. It should be good fishing,” said NDGF fisheries division chief Greg Power.

Northern pike and smallmouth bass also provide good fishing in the big three lakes as well. And the smaller district lakes have plenty of fishing opportunities, too.

“If you go out to the prairie or our reservoirs in the western third of the state and our prairie lakes in the eastern two-thirds of the state where still the fish populations are really good. We got these growing walleye, new walleye fisheries, the good news with them, is they grow real fast, so they will start to be catchable, keepable fish out there this summer. Pike numbers are still pretty decent in a lot of these lakes,” said Power.

Power says fish populations are still good statewide.

“We are maybe not at record numbers, but we’re probably above average still. So the fish are out there and there’s fish of all sizes so something to keep everybody entertained,” said Power.

The lack of moisture in the last year have fisheries biologists concerned.

“But it’s real now. 2021, we’ve gotten 18 months and probably record dry conditions throughout the state. So we’re losing water in our lakes already in April. And that’s very concerning. So short term, again, we’re in great shape. Longer term, we need some water otherwise we will be at high risk of having summer kill,” said Power.

Last year the paddlefish season was closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

“This year it’s business as usual, we intend. And by all accounts, we will have a full normal season this year of snag and harvest. And then at the back end of it, there will be some snag and release days there,” said Power.

And remember, as of April 1, you need a new fishing license.

