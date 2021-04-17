Advertisement

Mandan Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Maddisen Flemmer
Maddisen Flemmer(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Police say the missing person is 23-year-old Maddisen Flemmer.

Officials believe she is in a Red 2008 Dodge Avenger with ND License Plates: 531DDL.

If you have any information, contact Mandan Police at 701-667-3250 or use Text A Tip 847411 using Mandanpd. The reference number for the case is #21001425.

