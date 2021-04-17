Detroit Lakes sixth-graders making sure everyone gets in the game at recess

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - What started as a middle school recess football game is now a viral video on social media. Sixth-graders at Detroit Lakes Middle School are making sure everyone gets to play. It’s a touchdown so touching, it’s capturing the attention of people all over the nation.

Recess at Detroit Lakes Middle School brings a football game every say.

Sixth-grader, Kale Hannahs, says he’s content cheering from the sideline.

“I’m normally just watching,” he says.

Kale says he’s been in a wheel chair for as long as he can remember.

“You know cerebral palsy? It’s the thing where you aren’t able to walk. That’s the reason I’m here,” Kale says. “I can’t really walk like everyone else.”

But on Thursday, he and his classmates decided it wasn’t going to hold him back from getting in the game.

“I was the quarterback,” Kale says. “I was the one running. They gave me the ball and tried to block the other team so I wouldn’t get hit.”

It was a touchdown so touching, teacher Katie Biggar had to share.

“I turned around and saw it out of the corner of my eye,” she says. “Talk about a game changer. I’m really proud to call them my students and to see how it made others smile, too.”

It’s capturing the eyes of thousands on social media, even the Minnesota Vikings.

“It was so funny because I got to school today and I told Kale, ‘We’re blowing up. We’re going viral,’” Biggar says. “Every time I looked at my phone I was like, ‘Oh, we actually kind of are.’ People are loving it.”

For Biggar, it’s moments like this that makes her job as a middle school teacher a special one.

“They all hive-fived me and I was like, ‘Yes, we did it!’” Kale says.

For Kale, he’s calling it, the best recess ever.

