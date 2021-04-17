Advertisement

Continued extreme drought conditions could lead to hay shortages

Hay bales
Hay bales(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extended drought conditions could lead to a hay shortage for ranchers.

That, in turn, could force them to sell off cattle to spread out what feed they have.

Beulah rancher Casey Voigt says he isn’t experiencing a shortage yet, but his supply is being reduced, and with the drier conditions, it looks like it might become more of a problem.

Hay is used to feed cows, and when there’s not enough to go around, worries arise.

“Not only do we run into concerns with the quantity of hay supply but also the quality to meet their intake requirements,” said Voigt.

This is the second time North Dakota ranchers are facing extreme drought in five years, and Voigt says he’s still feeling the impact of past droughts.

“What 2017 did is it depleted our Hay supplies, so we were down to zero, and then with the dry conditions that have continued since then, we haven’t been able to replenish our hay supply’s,” said Voigt.

To make do with the feed supply they have, Voigt says, ranchers will supplement it with grain or with protein to get by with fewer inputs.

“That will stretch the hay supply, but it’s not enough to get us through if we don’t get enough moisture soon,” said Voigt.

Voigt says what the ground needs are some timely rains to produce pastures he can turn his herd onto.

Voigt says while his hay supply is short, he believes they can feed the cows long enough to get them to some grass, but after that, it’s all up to the rain.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.8% rate; 179 positive; 3 deaths; 36.8% 2x vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 4.0% rate; 168 positive; 1 death; 35.9% 2x vaccinated
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements

Latest News

Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue offers free animal clinic
Magic City Car & Trade Show
Magic City car show returns to State Fair Center
Minot Litter
Efforts to clean up litter in the Magic City
Education
Minot Public Schools plans summer high school schedule