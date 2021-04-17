Brothers amplify positivity in their community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week Colton and Jared Shoults, who run Grand Junction Grilled Subs, posted a video hoping to spread some positivity throughout their community. Little did they know the social media message would have a ripple-effect.

The brothers first surprised John, a greeter at Sam’s Club, and selected him as a “Local Legend” for going above and beyond to serve others.

“He’s interacting with so many different people on a daily basis and constantly lifting them up and trying to make them have a better day, so I really felt proud and honored to go and give back to him and say, ‘hey we recognize you,’” said Colton.

The video’s comment section was full of people saying things like, “Love to see people paying it forward,” and “This recognition couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” which inspired the brothers to recognize someone every week.

“You don’t see a lot of positivity on social media, there’s a lot of negative comments and stuff but we have seen nothing but positivity, so it is really inspiring to us to keep doing this and keep giving back to local people in the community,” said Jared.

This week they selected BSC professor Joe Vuolo as a “Local Legend” for his positivity and support for others.

“When you get off that negative place and get on the positive place, better things continue to happen for everybody including yourself,” Vuolo responded when asked about his positive attitude.

Professor Vuolo is set to retire this spring after 31 years of teaching.

The brothers plan to continue recognizing those that bring positivity to the community as long as they are able. To nominate someone as a “Local Legend” you can message Grand Junction Grilled Subs on Facebook.

