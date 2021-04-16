Williston High School to require ACT even with changes being made at state level

WILLISTON, N.D. - Juniors are required to take some form of standardized test. With a new bill passed last month, schools will have the option to provide either the ACT or another test like the SAT or NDSA.

Williston High School will stick with the ACT as educators and students say the test numbers are valuable for gaining entry to many colleges and universities.

One of the biggest reasons for Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision is due to the State Board of Higher Education relaxing the use of ACT scores for enrollment. Scores dropped last year, and the pandemic hasn’t helped in student’s being able to prep.

“I was deep into makeup work for school when the ACT was coming around, which led me to study a lot less than I wanted to,” said Junior Nicholas Rhinehart.

For those planning to attend college out of state, there is still a chance they will take those scores into consideration, meaning the ACT is still something students will need to think about.

“I think it’s important for kids to try their hardest on the test to get a good scholarship if they want to go to college in the future,” said senior Kimberly Neumann.

Many scholarships students can apply for also require an ACT score.

“Most scholarships, even if they are art scholarships, still have a requirement for you to get at least a 20 or higher on the ACT,” said senior Olivia Jones.

WHS Councilor Eric Olson says the ACT is still important as it provides a useful benchmark for students planning to attend college.

“To know that number, to see that number matched to a national score kind of helps you know where you are at and what areas you need to work on,” Olson said.

Students at Williston High School can take the SAT in November, but they have to pay for it. The ACT fees are covered by the department of public instruction.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.